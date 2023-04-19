TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) is -5.98% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) stock priced at $0.37, up 2.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.419 and dropped to $0.365 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. RNAZ’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $3.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -66.70%. With a float of $8.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19 employees.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is 6.90%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 23,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 893,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 12,000 for $1.27, making the entire transaction worth $15,240. This insider now owns 139,377 shares in total.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -148.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35 and is forecasted to reach -0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) saw its 5-day average volume 0.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s (RNAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 13.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 221.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4209, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8060. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4243 in the near term. At $0.4487, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4783. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3703, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3407. The third support level lies at $0.3163 if the price breaches the second support level.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.38 million, the company has a total of 15,824K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -17,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,134 K.