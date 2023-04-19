Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) is expecting -66.86% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $0.16, up 44.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.70 and dropped to $0.16 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Over the past 52 weeks, UFAB has traded in a range of $0.14-$1.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -5.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.60%. With a float of $9.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 915 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.17, operating margin of -4.65, and the pretax margin is -6.22.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Unique Fabricating Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -5.54 while generating a return on equity of -21.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to -24.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Unique Fabricating Inc.’s (UFAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.99

Technical Analysis of Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.55 million, its volume of 5.36 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Unique Fabricating Inc.’s (UFAB) raw stochastic average was set at 14.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 183.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3343, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6406. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5790 in the near term. At $0.9096, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1191.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.76 million has total of 11,733K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 125,670 K in contrast with the sum of -6,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,503 K and last quarter income was -10,552 K.