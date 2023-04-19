Unum Group (UNM) is expecting 0.27% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $41.03, up 0.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.335 and dropped to $40.77 before settling in for the closing price of $40.91. Over the past 52 weeks, UNM has traded in a range of $30.21-$46.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 1.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.60%. With a float of $195.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10665 employees.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Unum Group is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 130,081. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,270 shares at a rate of $39.78, taking the stock ownership to the 119,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 10,028 for $45.28, making the entire transaction worth $454,040. This insider now owns 53,305 shares in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.47) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.98 while generating a return on equity of 12.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.38% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Unum Group’s (UNM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

Looking closely at Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Unum Group’s (UNM) raw stochastic average was set at 51.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.89. However, in the short run, Unum Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.45. Second resistance stands at $41.68. The third major resistance level sits at $42.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.32.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.11 billion has total of 197,580K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,991 M in contrast with the sum of 1,314 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,006 M and last quarter income was 279,600 K.