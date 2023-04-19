Upwork Inc. (UPWK) kicked off at the price of $10.48: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On April 18, 2023, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) opened at $10.60, higher 0.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.63 and dropped to $10.405 before settling in for the closing price of $10.39. Price fluctuations for UPWK have ranged from $9.79 to $25.05 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 25.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.70% at the time writing. With a float of $120.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.06, operating margin of -14.86, and the pretax margin is -14.45.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 308,716. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 30,378 shares at a rate of $10.16, taking the stock ownership to the 964,430 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 958 for $10.16, making the entire transaction worth $9,736. This insider now owns 13,659 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -14.54 while generating a return on equity of -35.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Upwork Inc. (UPWK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 256.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Looking closely at Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 13.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.17. However, in the short run, Upwork Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.60. Second resistance stands at $10.73. The third major resistance level sits at $10.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.15.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

There are currently 132,476K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.39 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 618,320 K according to its annual income of -89,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 161,440 K and its income totaled -16,500 K.