VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is expecting -9.09% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) stock priced at $4.33, up 2.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.41 and dropped to $4.23 before settling in for the closing price of $4.31. EGY’s price has ranged from $3.88 to $8.77 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 35.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -46.80%. With a float of $105.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 185 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.54, operating margin of +50.84, and the pretax margin is +34.82.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 21,650. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $4.33, taking the stock ownership to the 133,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,250 for $5.55, making the entire transaction worth $23,588. This insider now owns 24,808 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +14.50 while generating a return on equity of 16.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VAALCO Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Looking closely at VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 30.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.89. However, in the short run, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.46. Second resistance stands at $4.53. The third major resistance level sits at $4.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.10.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 472.21 million, the company has a total of 107,318K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 354,330 K while annual income is 51,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 96,590 K while its latest quarter income was 17,750 K.