Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) average volume reaches $1.11M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $25.45, up 1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.87 and dropped to $25.22 before settling in for the closing price of $25.21. Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has traded in a range of $15.61-$50.80.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 17.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.70%. With a float of $105.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2143 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.26, operating margin of -24.79, and the pretax margin is -23.40.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Varonis Systems Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 99.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 35,670. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $23.78, taking the stock ownership to the 72,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s CFO and COO bought 24,400 for $20.50, making the entire transaction worth $500,200. This insider now owns 490,351 shares in total.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -26.29 while generating a return on equity of -22.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -46.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Varonis Systems Inc.’s (VRNS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5481.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Looking closely at Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Varonis Systems Inc.’s (VRNS) raw stochastic average was set at 57.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.79. However, in the short run, Varonis Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.85. Second resistance stands at $26.18. The third major resistance level sits at $26.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.55.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.74 billion has total of 107,616K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 473,630 K in contrast with the sum of -124,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 142,620 K and last quarter income was -10,750 K.