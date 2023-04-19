WESCO International Inc. (WCC) with a beta value of 1.96 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $140.22, soaring 2.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.69 and dropped to $140.22 before settling in for the closing price of $139.40. Within the past 52 weeks, WCC’s price has moved between $99.00 and $175.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 95.50%. With a float of $37.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.80 million.

The firm has a total of 20000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.93, operating margin of +7.03, and the pretax margin is +5.31.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Industrial Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of WESCO International Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 311,920. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 1,867 shares at a rate of $167.07, taking the stock ownership to the 100,703 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s EVP & GM, EES sold 613 for $171.16, making the entire transaction worth $104,921. This insider now owns 73,021 shares in total.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.79) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +4.02 while generating a return on equity of 20.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 31.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) Trading Performance Indicators

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.35, a number that is poised to hit 4.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WESCO International Inc. (WCC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WESCO International Inc., WCC], we can find that recorded value of 0.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.22.

During the past 100 days, WESCO International Inc.’s (WCC) raw stochastic average was set at 45.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $152.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $144.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $145.91. The third major resistance level sits at $148.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $137.71.

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.31 billion based on 51,100K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,420 M and income totals 860,470 K. The company made 5,558 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 218,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.