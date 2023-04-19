WING (Wingstop Inc.) climbed 1.60 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

April 18, 2023, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) trading session started at the price of $187.63, that was 1.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $192.16 and dropped to $185.635 before settling in for the closing price of $185.48. A 52-week range for WING has been $67.67 – $193.74.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.00%. With a float of $29.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.93 million.

The firm has a total of 1031 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.22, operating margin of +26.13, and the pretax margin is +19.39.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wingstop Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 149,311. In this transaction Director of this company sold 862 shares at a rate of $173.21, taking the stock ownership to the 3,639 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s SVP & Chief US Franchise Ops sold 4,485 for $170.10, making the entire transaction worth $762,898. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.41) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +14.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.10% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wingstop Inc. (WING) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wingstop Inc. (WING)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wingstop Inc., WING], we can find that recorded value of 0.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.02.

During the past 100 days, Wingstop Inc.’s (WING) raw stochastic average was set at 91.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $175.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $145.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $191.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $195.27. The third major resistance level sits at $198.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $185.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $182.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $178.81.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Key Stats

There are 29,968K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.49 billion. As of now, sales total 357,520 K while income totals 52,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 104,870 K while its last quarter net income were 17,600 K.