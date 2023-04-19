Search
WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -37.93% last month.

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) stock priced at $1.53, down -7.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.53 and dropped to $1.2908 before settling in for the closing price of $1.56. WISA’s price has ranged from $1.20 to $124.99 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 24.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.20%. With a float of $3.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.80 million.

In an organization with 49 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.74, operating margin of -536.23, and the pretax margin is -479.91.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of WiSA Technologies Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 884. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 8,335 shares at a rate of $0.11, taking the stock ownership to the 574,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,390 for $0.11, making the entire transaction worth $359. This insider now owns 261,651 shares in total.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$31 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -479.97 while generating a return on equity of -224.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WiSA Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -95.09, a number that is poised to hit -17.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -11.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 218.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.5821, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.6279. However, in the short run, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5497. Second resistance stands at $1.6595. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7889. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3105, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1811. The third support level lies at $1.0713 if the price breaches the second support level.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.66 million, the company has a total of 3,802K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,370 K while annual income is -16,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 920 K while its latest quarter income was -3,490 K.

