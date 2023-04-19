Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.76%

On April 18, 2023, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) opened at $10.55, lower -1.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.71 and dropped to $10.34 before settling in for the closing price of $10.49. Price fluctuations for ZETA have ranged from $4.09 to $12.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.90% at the time writing. With a float of $126.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1604 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.76, operating margin of -43.77, and the pretax margin is -47.50.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 57.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 64,440. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,837 shares at a rate of $11.04, taking the stock ownership to the 15,246,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director sold 7,911 for $11.00, making the entire transaction worth $87,021. This insider now owns 15,252,728 shares in total.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $1. This company achieved a net margin of -47.25 while generating a return on equity of -255.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s (ZETA) raw stochastic average was set at 73.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.59 in the near term. At $10.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.09. The third support level lies at $9.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Key Stats

There are currently 207,420K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 590,960 K according to its annual income of -279,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 175,140 K and its income totaled -51,750 K.