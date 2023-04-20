A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) as it 5-day change was 0.87%

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.19% to $221.50. During the day, the stock rose to $225.955 and sunk to $205.97 before settling in for the price of $226.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAD posted a 52-week range of $180.00-$322.17.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 22.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $239.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $238.17.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 21875 employees. It has generated 1,288,585 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 57,189. The stock had 32.09 Receivables turnover and 2.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.70, operating margin was +6.69 and Pretax Margin of +6.14.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s Director sold 167 shares at the rate of 260.00, making the entire transaction reach 43,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,672. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s Director sold 180 for 241.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 43,440. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,839 in total.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $10.1) by -$1.05. This company achieved a net margin of +4.44 while generating a return on equity of 25.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.90% and is forecasted to reach 36.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.02, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, LAD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 44.12, a figure that is expected to reach 9.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 36.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)

[Lithia Motors Inc., LAD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.65% While, its Average True Range was 9.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.36% that was lower than 44.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.