A look at Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.14, plunging -1.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.19 and dropped to $3.025 before settling in for the closing price of $3.10. Within the past 52 weeks, RSI’s price has moved between $2.77 and $7.55.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -75.50%. With a float of $58.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.28 million.

The firm has a total of 700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc. is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 10,127. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,285 shares at a rate of $3.08, taking the stock ownership to the 1,653,168 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 1,084 for $3.08, making the entire transaction worth $3,342. This insider now owns 76,566 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rush Street Interactive Inc., RSI], we can find that recorded value of 0.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 13.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.25. The third major resistance level sits at $3.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.82.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 680.82 million based on 221,070K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 592,210 K and income totals -38,630 K. The company made 165,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.