A major move is in the offing as Universal Display Corporation (OLED) market cap hits 6.92 billion

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $142.44, plunging -0.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $148.40 and dropped to $141.94 before settling in for the closing price of $144.68. Within the past 52 weeks, OLED’s price has moved between $89.41 and $155.91.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 12.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.80%. With a float of $43.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 443 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.28, operating margin of +43.32, and the pretax margin is +43.50.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Universal Display Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 2,902,241. In this transaction Director of this company sold 21,098 shares at a rate of $137.56, taking the stock ownership to the 140,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $110.08, making the entire transaction worth $3,302,305. This insider now owns 160,732 shares in total.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.94) by $0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +33.87 while generating a return on equity of 17.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.17% during the next five years compared to 12.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) Trading Performance Indicators

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 253.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

Looking closely at Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED), its last 5-days average volume was 0.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.08.

During the past 100 days, Universal Display Corporation’s (OLED) raw stochastic average was set at 76.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.31. However, in the short run, Universal Display Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $147.15. Second resistance stands at $151.01. The third major resistance level sits at $153.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $134.23.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.92 billion based on 47,254K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 616,620 K and income totals 210,060 K. The company made 169,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 65,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.