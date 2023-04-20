A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) 14-day ATR is 0.42: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2023, A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.06% to $14.29. During the day, the stock rose to $14.4875 and sunk to $14.16 before settling in for the price of $14.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATEN posted a 52-week range of $12.61-$19.79.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.50.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 575 employees. It has generated 487,544 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 81,579. The stock had 4.16 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.73, operating margin was +18.93 and Pretax Margin of +18.80.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. A10 Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 92.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 20,965 shares at the rate of 14.37, making the entire transaction reach 301,267 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 595,935. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg sold 3,294 for 14.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 47,335. This particular insider is now the holder of 124,459 in total.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +16.73 while generating a return on equity of 24.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 42.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.54, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.31.

In the same vein, ATEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [A10 Networks Inc., ATEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.39 million was inferior to the volume of 0.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.83% that was lower than 31.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.