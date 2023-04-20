Search
Shaun Noe
Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is 1.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2023, Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) set off with pace as it heaved 0.07% to $66.94. During the day, the stock rose to $67.30 and sunk to $66.66 before settling in for the price of $66.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFL posted a 52-week range of $52.07-$74.01.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -2.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $619.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $563.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.80.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 12882 workers. It has generated 1,513,895 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +24.77 and Pretax Margin of +23.61.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Aflac Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 60.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s Director sold 500 shares at the rate of 64.45, making the entire transaction reach 32,225 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,269. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 14, Company’s Chairman & Rep. Director, ALIJ sold 22,291 for 70.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,568,395. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,925 in total.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.21) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +21.54 while generating a return on equity of 15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.10% and is forecasted to reach 6.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aflac Incorporated (AFL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.20, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.14.

In the same vein, AFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.56, a figure that is expected to reach 1.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aflac Incorporated, AFL]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.19 million was inferior to the volume of 2.65 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.29% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Aflac Incorporated (AFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.02% that was lower than 21.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

