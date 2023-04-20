Albemarle Corporation (ALB) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.54

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2023, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.73% to $203.78. During the day, the stock rose to $205.00 and sunk to $201.51 before settling in for the price of $205.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALB posted a 52-week range of $185.15-$334.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 19.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $232.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $252.92.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7400 workers. It has generated 989,203 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 363,489. The stock had 6.81 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.15, operating margin was +34.17 and Pretax Margin of +33.24.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Albemarle Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 5,700 shares at the rate of 251.40, making the entire transaction reach 1,432,980 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,503. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s EVP & CFO sold 417 for 255.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 106,539. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,203 in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $8.28) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +36.75 while generating a return on equity of 39.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.20% and is forecasted to reach 26.62 in the upcoming year.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.93, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.51.

In the same vein, ALB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 22.82, a figure that is expected to reach 6.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 26.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Albemarle Corporation, ALB]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.04 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.38% While, its Average True Range was 7.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.68% that was lower than 45.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.