Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) EPS is poised to hit -0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price increase of 16.86% at $0.65. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6998 and sunk to $0.558 before settling in for the price of $0.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALZN posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$1.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -133.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5231, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8644.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 8.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 22, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 0.43, making the entire transaction reach 4,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s 10% Owner bought 5,000 for 0.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,149. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,060,001 in total.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -160.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -133.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, ALZN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.22 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.0508.

Raw Stochastic average of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.23% that was higher than 78.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.