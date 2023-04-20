American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) last month performance of 0.55% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) flaunted slowness of -3.29% at $7.36, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $7.4399 and sunk to $7.255 before settling in for the price of $7.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXL posted a 52-week range of $6.36-$11.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -1.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 967.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $844.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.78.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 19000 workers. It has generated 305,389 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,242. The stock had 7.17 Receivables turnover and 1.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.56, operating margin was +4.61 and Pretax Margin of +1.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. industry. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.97%, in contrast to 98.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s VP & General Counsel sold 29,533 shares at the rate of 9.00, making the entire transaction reach 265,797 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 104,621. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s President Forging sold 59,265 for 9.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 533,385. This particular insider is now the holder of 297,435 in total.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.01) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +1.06 while generating a return on equity of 11.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 967.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.86, and its Beta score is 2.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.90.

In the same vein, AXL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., AXL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.97% that was lower than 48.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.