Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) latest performance of -0.54% is not what was on cards

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.54% to $188.55. During the day, the stock rose to $189.03 and sunk to $187.56 before settling in for the price of $189.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADI posted a 52-week range of $133.48-$198.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $507.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $504.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $95.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $186.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $166.04.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 24450 employees. It has generated 491,368 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 112,416. The stock had 7.37 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.19, operating margin was +29.37 and Pretax Margin of +25.79.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Analog Devices Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.37%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21, this organization’s EVP, Finance & CFO sold 8,751 shares at the rate of 189.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,653,939 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,871. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s EVP, Finance & CFO sold 26,250 for 187.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,908,976. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,871 in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 1/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.6) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +22.88 while generating a return on equity of 7.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.60% and is forecasted to reach 10.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.47, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.52.

In the same vein, ADI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.62, a figure that is expected to reach 2.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

[Analog Devices Inc., ADI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.67% While, its Average True Range was 3.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.78% that was lower than 26.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.