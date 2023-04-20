Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) PE Ratio stood at $36.97: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2023, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.68% to $26.14. During the day, the stock rose to $26.30 and sunk to $25.73 before settling in for the price of $27.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AU posted a 52-week range of $11.94-$28.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -52.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $420.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $413.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.53.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 32594 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.88, operating margin was +18.75 and Pretax Margin of +7.18.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 27.10% institutional ownership.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -52.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.63% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.97, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.09.

In the same vein, AU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.71.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Going through the that latest performance of [AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.13 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.07% that was higher than 40.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) EPS growth this year is 35.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
As on April 19, 2023, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) started slowly as it slid -0.42% to $9.55....
Read more

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $12.36: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price increase of 1.31% at $8.48. During the day,...
Read more

General Motors Company (GM) EPS is poised to hit 1.55 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.12% to $34.58. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.