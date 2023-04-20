Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) EPS growth this year is 208.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.55% to $3.61. During the day, the stock rose to $3.66 and sunk to $3.52 before settling in for the price of $3.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMBP posted a 52-week range of $3.56-$8.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 208.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $597.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $148.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.11.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6300 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 742,048 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 37,506. The stock had 6.50 Receivables turnover and 0.84 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.38, operating margin was +5.67 and Pretax Margin of +5.46.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.06%, in contrast to 19.30% institutional ownership.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.08) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +5.05 while generating a return on equity of 63.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 208.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, AMBP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

[Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., AMBP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.26% that was higher than 43.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.