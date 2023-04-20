Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) EPS growth this year is 44.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) flaunted slowness of -3.34% at $113.86, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $115.83 and sunk to $112.46 before settling in for the price of $117.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARW posted a 52-week range of $89.38-$134.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $119.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $110.75.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 22300 employees. It has generated 1,664,772 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 63,986. The stock had 3.17 Receivables turnover and 1.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.52, operating margin was +5.61 and Pretax Margin of +5.08.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Arrow Electronics Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 741 shares at the rate of 118.00, making the entire transaction reach 87,438 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 184,731. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 17,720 for 118.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,090,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 185,472 in total.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $5.68) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.84 while generating a return on equity of 26.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.40% and is forecasted to reach 15.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.22, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18.

In the same vein, ARW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 21.82, a figure that is expected to reach 4.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Arrow Electronics Inc., ARW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.67% While, its Average True Range was 2.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.55% that was lower than 28.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.