Search
admin
admin

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Moves -3.14% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Top Picks

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) flaunted slowness of -3.14% at $7.10, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $7.17 and sunk to $7.09 before settling in for the price of $7.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASX posted a 52-week range of $4.45-$7.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 18.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.08 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.51 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.34.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 97198 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.52, operating margin was +12.12 and Pretax Margin of +12.00.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.26 while generating a return on equity of 22.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.52, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.95.

In the same vein, ASX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., ASX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.75 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.49% that was lower than 30.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) volume hits 2.46 million: A New Opening for Investors

-
As on April 19, 2023, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) started slowly as it slid -0.74% to $67.32. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

American Express Company (AXP) 20 Days SMA touch 1.66%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer -
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price increase of 0.33% at $164.95. During the day, the...
Read more

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) surge 0.65% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe -
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.22% to $32.45. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.