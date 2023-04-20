Azul S.A. (AZUL) 14-day ATR is 0.47: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on April 19, 2023, Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) started slowly as it slid -6.14% to $6.27. During the day, the stock rose to $6.55 and sunk to $6.27 before settling in for the price of $6.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZUL posted a 52-week range of $3.82-$16.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $726.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.47.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13215 employees. It has generated 1,177,587 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -53,339. The stock had 9.69 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.31, operating margin was +3.62 and Pretax Margin of -4.53.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.47) by -$0.36. This company achieved a net margin of -4.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azul S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in the upcoming year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azul S.A. (AZUL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.02.

In the same vein, AZUL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Azul S.A., AZUL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.07 million was lower the volume of 3.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Azul S.A. (AZUL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.29% that was lower than 95.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.