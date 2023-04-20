Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) PE Ratio stood at $5.83: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2023, Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.50% to $18.29. During the day, the stock rose to $19.86 and sunk to $18.13 before settling in for the price of $19.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BMA posted a 52-week range of $9.61-$23.15.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 77.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.07.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8728 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +37.65 and Pretax Margin of +8.06.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Banco Macro S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.90%, in contrast to 4.70% institutional ownership.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by $0.57. This company achieved a net margin of +5.54 while generating a return on equity of 11.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Macro S.A. (BMA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.83, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.69.

In the same vein, BMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.13, a figure that is expected to reach 1.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Banco Macro S.A., BMA]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.32 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.37% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.77% that was higher than 56.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.