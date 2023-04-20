Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) is predicted to post EPS of -0.39 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on April 19, 2023, Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) started slowly as it slid -2.92% to $5.98. During the day, the stock rose to $6.27 and sunk to $5.90 before settling in for the price of $6.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XAIR posted a 52-week range of $4.78-$11.76.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $183.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.34.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Beyond Air Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.70%, in contrast to 19.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 6.67, making the entire transaction reach 33,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,855. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 30, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 6.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 886,496 in total.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.41) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -83.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Beyond Air Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in the upcoming year.

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34.

In the same vein, XAIR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.86, a figure that is expected to reach -0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Beyond Air Inc., XAIR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.39 million was better the volume of 0.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.12% that was lower than 61.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.