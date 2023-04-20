Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) 14-day ATR is 0.03: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) flaunted slowness of -7.45% at $0.17, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1899 and sunk to $0.164 before settling in for the price of $0.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHG posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$2.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $629.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $593.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $114.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4464, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0194.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bright Health Group Inc. industry. Bright Health Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 72.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13, this organization’s CEO & President sold 394,896 shares at the rate of 0.40, making the entire transaction reach 157,958 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 210,318. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s CFO & CAO sold 114,173 for 0.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,669. This particular insider is now the holder of 289,157 in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.51) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.55.

In the same vein, BHG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bright Health Group Inc., BHG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.93 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.0247.

Raw Stochastic average of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.92% that was lower than 147.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.