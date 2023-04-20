Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) last month volatility was 10.13%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.69% to $2.53. During the day, the stock rose to $2.62 and sunk to $2.52 before settling in for the price of $2.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BFLY posted a 52-week range of $1.62-$8.72.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -352.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $560.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.68.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 330 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.77, operating margin was -260.57 and Pretax Margin of -229.84.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Butterfly Network Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 51.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 1,200 shares at the rate of 1.65, making the entire transaction reach 1,980 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,103,145. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 23, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 9,239 for 1.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,011. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,104,345 in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.22) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -229.90 while generating a return on equity of -43.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -352.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in the upcoming year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.64.

In the same vein, BFLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

[Butterfly Network Inc., BFLY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 140.85% that was higher than 89.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.