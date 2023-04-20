Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) EPS is poised to hit 1.46 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2023, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.58% to $78.99. During the day, the stock rose to $80.05 and sunk to $78.52 before settling in for the price of $79.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAH posted a 52-week range of $49.70-$81.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -260.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $256.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $75.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.09.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 46500 employees. It has generated 3,900,194 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,065. The stock had 18.43 Receivables turnover and 4.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.44, operating margin was +0.92 and Pretax Margin of -0.42.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. Cardinal Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 93.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Director bought 200 shares at the rate of 74.72, making the entire transaction reach 14,944 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,324. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Director bought 200 for 76.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,260. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,124 in total.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.14) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -0.51 while generating a return on equity of -172.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -260.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.05.

In the same vein, CAH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.65, a figure that is expected to reach 1.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cardinal Health Inc., CAH]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.99 million was inferior to the volume of 2.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.05% that was lower than 22.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.