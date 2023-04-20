Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) is predicted to post EPS of 0.01 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.31% at $2.96. During the day, the stock rose to $3.01 and sunk to $2.93 before settling in for the price of $3.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBD posted a 52-week range of $2.54-$5.08.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -17.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -112.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $269.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $814.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.45.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 110000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.46, operating margin was -0.39 and Pretax Margin of -6.41.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Department Stores Industry. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.40%, in contrast to 5.80% institutional ownership.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -5.94 while generating a return on equity of -8.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -112.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, CBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.8 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.35% that was lower than 56.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.