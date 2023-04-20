DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) recent quarterly performance of 11.34% is not showing the real picture

As on April 19, 2023, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.99% to $32.70. During the day, the stock rose to $32.8699 and sunk to $29.915 before settling in for the price of $30.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DICE posted a 52-week range of $12.64-$45.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -66.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.89.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.32%, in contrast to 79.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 18, this organization’s CSO sold 16,392 shares at the rate of 30.08, making the entire transaction reach 493,127 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 166,247. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s CSO sold 773 for 30.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,190. This particular insider is now the holder of 182,639 in total.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.49) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -19.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -66.20% and is forecasted to reach -3.52 in the upcoming year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 38.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.79.

In the same vein, DICE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [DICE Therapeutics Inc., DICE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.44 million was lower the volume of 0.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.75% While, its Average True Range was 1.81.

Raw Stochastic average of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.15% that was higher than 51.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.