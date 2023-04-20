Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Moves 3.60% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on April 19, 2023, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.60% to $11.81. During the day, the stock rose to $11.92 and sunk to $11.40 before settling in for the price of $11.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBC posted a 52-week range of $11.24-$21.54.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $176.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.84.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1950 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 361,304 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +33.11 and Pretax Margin of +33.11.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 64.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s Director sold 12,419 shares at the rate of 19.21, making the entire transaction reach 238,569 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 77,546. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s Director sold 5,713 for 19.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 109,747. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,752 in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +25.76 while generating a return on equity of 6.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in the upcoming year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.14.

In the same vein, EBC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Eastern Bankshares Inc., EBC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.73 million was lower the volume of 1.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.90% that was lower than 47.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.