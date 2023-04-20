Fabrinet (FN) PE Ratio stood at $15.01: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2023, Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.00% to $95.00. During the day, the stock rose to $95.49 and sunk to $93.98 before settling in for the price of $96.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FN posted a 52-week range of $74.57-$140.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 9.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $115.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $112.70.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 14235 employees. It has generated 158,920 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 14,077. The stock had 5.65 Receivables turnover and 1.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.99, operating margin was +8.71 and Pretax Margin of +9.15.

Fabrinet (FN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s EVP, Sales & Marketing sold 2,147 shares at the rate of 119.58, making the entire transaction reach 256,738 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,213. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 14, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 126.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 631,675. This particular insider is now the holder of 34,699 in total.

Fabrinet (FN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.87) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.86 while generating a return on equity of 16.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.70% and is forecasted to reach 8.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fabrinet (FN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.01, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.78.

In the same vein, FN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.33, a figure that is expected to reach 1.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fabrinet (FN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Fabrinet, FN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.56 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.25 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.93% While, its Average True Range was 3.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Fabrinet (FN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.05% that was higher than 34.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.