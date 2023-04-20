Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) last month volatility was 22.86%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) flaunted slowness of -16.59% at $0.64, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.80 and sunk to $0.60 before settling in for the price of $0.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FOXO posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$11.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -204.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5411, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.1179.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the FOXO Technologies Inc. industry. FOXO Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 14.60% institutional ownership.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -96.99.

FOXO Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -204.40%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.44.

In the same vein, FOXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.15.

Technical Analysis of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [FOXO Technologies Inc., FOXO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.07 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.1493.

Raw Stochastic average of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 219.89% that was higher than 212.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

