Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.81 million

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) stock priced at $27.54, up 0.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.70 and dropped to $27.15 before settling in for the closing price of $27.35. FTDR’s price has ranged from $19.06 to $33.88 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 7.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -42.20%. With a float of $81.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1712 employees.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 122,650. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $24.53, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 20,595 shares in total.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to -12.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Frontdoor Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR)

Looking closely at Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Frontdoor Inc.’s (FTDR) raw stochastic average was set at 56.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.45. However, in the short run, Frontdoor Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.72. Second resistance stands at $27.98. The third major resistance level sits at $28.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.62.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.26 billion, the company has a total of 81,520K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,662 M while annual income is 71,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 340,000 K while its latest quarter income was 8,000 K.

