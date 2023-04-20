Search
Shaun Noe
Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) went down -7.23% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) flaunted slowness of -7.23% at $0.66, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6727 and sunk to $0.60 before settling in for the price of $0.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GSMG posted a 52-week range of $0.42-$1.54.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7455, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2368.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 138 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.17, operating margin was +17.01 and Pretax Margin of +17.10.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited industry. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 61.25%, in contrast to 19.90% institutional ownership.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +17.12 while generating a return on equity of 16.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.90%.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.67, and its Beta score is -0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.03.

In the same vein, GSMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40.

Technical Analysis of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, GSMG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.1321.

Raw Stochastic average of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 208.95% that was higher than 88.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

