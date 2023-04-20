Search
Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.67M

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) flaunted slowness of -3.12% at $4.96, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $5.12 and sunk to $4.92 before settling in for the price of $5.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TV posted a 52-week range of $4.38-$11.50.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was -4.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $566.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $559.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.82.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 37374 employees. It has generated 2,020,833 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -341,717. The stock had 2.68 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.67, operating margin was +6.93 and Pretax Margin of -6.34.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Grupo Televisa S.A.B. industry. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.70%, in contrast to 40.90% institutional ownership.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -15.24 while generating a return on equity of -10.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.68.

In the same vein, TV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.13.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Grupo Televisa S.A.B., TV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.09% that was lower than 48.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

