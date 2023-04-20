Immutep Limited (IMMP) Open at price of $1.55: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on April 19, 2023, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.55% to $1.61. During the day, the stock rose to $1.655 and sunk to $1.55 before settling in for the price of $1.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMMP posted a 52-week range of $1.47-$3.39.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $145.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7192, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9321.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1111.18, operating margin was -22528.35 and Pretax Margin of -18906.49.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -18906.51 while generating a return on equity of -38.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Immutep Limited (IMMP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.76.

In the same vein, IMMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28.

Technical Analysis of Immutep Limited (IMMP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Immutep Limited, IMMP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.18 million was better the volume of 87158.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.0796.

Raw Stochastic average of Immutep Limited (IMMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.53% that was lower than 55.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.