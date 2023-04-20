Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) 14-day ATR is 0.19: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price increase of 23.17% at $3.04. During the day, the stock rose to $3.05 and sunk to $2.16 before settling in for the price of $2.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INDP posted a 52-week range of $1.25-$3.48.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.09.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Indaptus Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 6.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer bought 500 shares at the rate of 1.87, making the entire transaction reach 935 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,150. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 22, Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 500 for 1.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 915. This particular insider is now the holder of 650 in total.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.52) by $0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.00% and is forecasted to reach -2.48 in the upcoming year.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19.

In the same vein, INDP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 21492.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.72% that was higher than 77.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.