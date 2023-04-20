Investors must take note of Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s (XPRO) performance last week, which was 0.58%.

On April 18, 2023, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) opened at $18.96, higher 0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.20 and dropped to $18.597 before settling in for the closing price of $19.06. Price fluctuations for XPRO have ranged from $8.82 to $24.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 23.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 88.70% at the time writing. With a float of $100.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.43, operating margin of +1.87, and the pretax margin is +1.65.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Expro Group Holdings N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 587,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $23.50, taking the stock ownership to the 116,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director sold 8,779 for $23.04, making the entire transaction worth $202,224. This insider now owns 147,570 shares in total.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.57 while generating a return on equity of -1.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)

The latest stats from [Expro Group Holdings N.V., XPRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.38 million was inferior to 0.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s (XPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 48.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.59. The third major resistance level sits at $19.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.39. The third support level lies at $18.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Key Stats

There are currently 108,990K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,279 M according to its annual income of -20,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 350,970 K and its income totaled 12,930 K.