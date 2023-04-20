Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.95

Markets

As on April 19, 2023, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) started slowly as it slid -0.91% to $10.85. During the day, the stock rose to $10.95 and sunk to $10.75 before settling in for the price of $10.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRWD posted a 52-week range of $9.73-$12.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.27.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 219 employees. It has generated 1,874,868 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 799,384. The stock had 3.58 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.65, operating margin was +60.97 and Pretax Margin of +61.48.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 27, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 46,129 shares at the rate of 10.67, making the entire transaction reach 492,196 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 842,064. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 33,756 for 11.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 378,742. This particular insider is now the holder of 647,598 in total.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +42.64 while generating a return on equity of 27.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in the upcoming year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 30.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.24, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.17.

In the same vein, IRWD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., IRWD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.86 million was better the volume of 2.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.93% that was lower than 31.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

First Republic Bank (FRC) is -79.45% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) open the trading on April 19, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 12.40% to $14.14. During the day,...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) performance over the last week is recorded 3.91%

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2023, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $5.21M

Steve Mayer -
Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) established initial surge of 0.14% at $0.22, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.