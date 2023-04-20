Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.95

As on April 19, 2023, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) started slowly as it slid -0.91% to $10.85. During the day, the stock rose to $10.95 and sunk to $10.75 before settling in for the price of $10.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRWD posted a 52-week range of $9.73-$12.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.27.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 219 employees. It has generated 1,874,868 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 799,384. The stock had 3.58 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.65, operating margin was +60.97 and Pretax Margin of +61.48.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 27, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 46,129 shares at the rate of 10.67, making the entire transaction reach 492,196 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 842,064. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 33,756 for 11.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 378,742. This particular insider is now the holder of 647,598 in total.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +42.64 while generating a return on equity of 27.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in the upcoming year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 30.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.24, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.17.

In the same vein, IRWD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., IRWD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.86 million was better the volume of 2.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.93% that was lower than 31.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.