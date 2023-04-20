Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) average volume reaches $347.38K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on April 19, 2023, Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) started slowly as it slid -4.23% to $19.03. During the day, the stock rose to $19.7199 and sunk to $18.39 before settling in for the price of $19.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JAMF posted a 52-week range of $17.16-$34.48.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -84.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.08.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2796 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 171,236 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -50,537. The stock had 5.60 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.65, operating margin was -27.87 and Pretax Margin of -29.70.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Jamf Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 98.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Chief Strategist sold 16,750 shares at the rate of 19.85, making the entire transaction reach 332,570 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 371,587. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 16,476 for 19.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 324,997. This particular insider is now the holder of 210,881 in total.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -29.51 while generating a return on equity of -19.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -84.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 60.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.89% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.32.

In the same vein, JAMF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Jamf Holding Corp., JAMF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.34 million was lower the volume of 0.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.63% that was lower than 45.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.