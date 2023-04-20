Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is 22.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2023, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.68% to $6.93. During the day, the stock rose to $7.12 and sunk to $6.9046 before settling in for the price of $7.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KC posted a 52-week range of $1.77-$10.13.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 45.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -58.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.88.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10209 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.25, operating margin was -27.52 and Pretax Margin of -32.57.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -32.50 while generating a return on equity of -27.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -58.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in the upcoming year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 64.93.

In the same vein, KC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, KC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.67 million was inferior to the volume of 2.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.11% that was lower than 104.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.