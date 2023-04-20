KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) EPS growth this year is -23.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) established initial surge of 2.78% at $0.74, as the Stock market unbolted on April 19, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.83 and sunk to $0.71 before settling in for the price of $0.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KULR posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$2.22.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 76.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $90.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0273, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3620.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 62 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.68, operating margin was -457.76 and Pretax Margin of -486.56.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the KULR Technology Group Inc. industry. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 4.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Chief Technical Officer sold 18,398 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 25,757 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 770,360. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 39,384 for 1.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,531. This particular insider is now the holder of 788,758 in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -486.56 while generating a return on equity of -144.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in the upcoming year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.54.

In the same vein, KULR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [KULR Technology Group Inc., KULR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.0781.

Raw Stochastic average of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.67% that was higher than 76.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.