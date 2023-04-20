Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) average volume reaches $930.55K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

April 18, 2023, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) trading session started at the price of $14.39, that was -0.21% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.46 and dropped to $14.14 before settling in for the closing price of $14.24. A 52-week range for LSPD has been $12.71 – $28.35.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 66.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -72.50%. With a float of $135.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.18, operating margin of -49.45, and the pretax margin is -57.51.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is 9.94%, while institutional ownership is 61.72%.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -52.60 while generating a return on equity of -10.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

Looking closely at Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s (LSPD) raw stochastic average was set at 20.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.22. However, in the short run, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.40. Second resistance stands at $14.59. The third major resistance level sits at $14.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.76.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Key Stats

There are 150,374K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.91 billion. As of now, sales total 548,370 K while income totals -288,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 188,700 K while its last quarter net income were -814,800 K.