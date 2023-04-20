LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) kicked off at the price of $203.46: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

April 18, 2023, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) trading session started at the price of $203.51, that was -0.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $204.11 and dropped to $202.06 before settling in for the closing price of $204.29. A 52-week range for LPLA has been $165.47 – $271.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 84.90%. With a float of $78.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.48 million.

The firm has a total of 6900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.75, operating margin of +14.39, and the pretax margin is +12.92.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 98.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 9,464,734. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 38,444 shares at a rate of $246.20, taking the stock ownership to the 154,884 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,111 for $246.17, making the entire transaction worth $1,750,480. This insider now owns 12,644 shares in total.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $4) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +9.83 while generating a return on equity of 44.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.68% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.42, a number that is poised to hit 4.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LPL Financial Holdings Inc., LPLA], we can find that recorded value of 0.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.94.

During the past 100 days, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (LPLA) raw stochastic average was set at 22.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $222.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $223.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $204.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $205.26. The third major resistance level sits at $206.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $202.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $201.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $200.26.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Key Stats

There are 78,626K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.72 billion. As of now, sales total 8,601 M while income totals 845,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,333 M while its last quarter net income were 319,080 K.