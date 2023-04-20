Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) latest performance of -0.41% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 19, 2023, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.41% to $19.48. During the day, the stock rose to $19.57 and sunk to $19.40 before settling in for the price of $19.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MFC posted a 52-week range of $14.92-$21.85.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -27.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.88 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.93.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Manulife Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 53.70% institutional ownership.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.61) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.08, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.20.

In the same vein, MFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Manulife Financial Corporation, MFC]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.17 million was inferior to the volume of 3.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.75% that was lower than 20.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.