Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) last month volatility was 2.47%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on April 19, 2023, Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.57% to $20.77. During the day, the stock rose to $20.91 and sunk to $19.72 before settling in for the price of $20.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRTN posted a 52-week range of $15.94-$23.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.42.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4575 employees. It has generated 276,257 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,121. The stock had 10.58 Receivables turnover and 1.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.02, operating margin was +10.28 and Pretax Margin of +11.41.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Trucking industry. Marten Transport Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 72.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20, this organization’s Director sold 5,313 shares at the rate of 20.12, making the entire transaction reach 106,919 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,674. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Director sold 10,313 for 22.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 236,430. This particular insider is now the holder of 195,475 in total.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.73 while generating a return on equity of 16.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.43, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.07.

In the same vein, MRTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Marten Transport Ltd., MRTN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.3 million was better the volume of 0.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.94% that was lower than 27.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.