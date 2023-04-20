Match Group Inc. (MTCH) 14-day ATR is 1.46: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.26% at $35.12. During the day, the stock rose to $35.47 and sunk to $34.43 before settling in for the price of $35.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTCH posted a 52-week range of $34.33-$95.13.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $279.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $277.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.66.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2700 employees. It has generated 1,172,369 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 133,881. The stock had 13.70 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.04, operating margin was +16.15 and Pretax Margin of +11.84.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Match Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 97.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. sold 7,110 shares at the rate of 41.27, making the entire transaction reach 293,444 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,379. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Director sold 500 for 41.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,898. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,478 in total.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Match Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Match Group Inc. (MTCH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.32, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.80.

In the same vein, MTCH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.29 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.96% that was lower than 46.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.