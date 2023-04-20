Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.02

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) started the day on April 19, 2023, with a price increase of 17.79% at $36.28. During the day, the stock rose to $37.50 and sunk to $33.44 before settling in for the price of $30.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCB posted a 52-week range of $13.98-$104.84.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 33.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $407.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.19.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 239 employees. It has generated 1,202,226 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +33.72 and Pretax Margin of +33.72.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 83.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s EVP and CFO bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 35.97, making the entire transaction reach 35,970 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,842. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 15, Company’s Director bought 500 for 38.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,231 in total.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.78) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of +20.63 while generating a return on equity of 10.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.90% and is forecasted to reach 8.31 in the upcoming year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.87, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.11.

In the same vein, MCB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.28, a figure that is expected to reach 1.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.59% While, its Average True Range was 3.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 208.19% that was higher than 140.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.